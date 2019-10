Factbox: Vaping-related illnesses cause 15 U.S. deaths; Virginia, New Jersey latest

(Reuters) - Virginia, New Jersey and Nebraska reported one death each from a mysterious lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes, state public health officials said, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15 across 13 U.S. states. (bit.ly/2oSM9l7)

A man uses a vape as he walks on Broadway in New York City, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of the illness as of Thursday.

The agency last week urged people to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), saying that the high-inducing component may play a role in causing the illness.

The CDC updates the number of cases every Thursday as the investigation deepens. (bit.ly/2n4TPAm)

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** States that have reported deaths - California (2), Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, New Jersey and Virginia

** Nearly 70% of the 771 patients, on whom data is available, are male with 16% below 18 years of age, according to the CDC

** Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping

** Washington governor Jay Inslee last week urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products and said more stringent rules could follow

** Massachusetts has imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, including those used for marijuana, which is legal in the state

** Several vape shop owners have sued Massachusetts, asking the court to deem the ban “unconstitutional.”

** New York state, Michigan and Rhode Island have all banned the sale of flavored vaping products