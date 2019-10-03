Factbox: Vaping-related illnesses cause 18 U.S. deaths: CDC

(Reuters) - U.S. health officials are investigating a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes that has led to 18 deaths across 15 states.

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape as he walks on Broadway in New York City, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday listed 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of the illness as of Oct. 1. (bit.ly/2IlMmo5)

The agency last week urged people to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), saying that the high-inducing component may have a role in causing the illness.

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** States that have reported deaths: Alabama, California (2), Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon (2), and Virginia.

** Nearly 70% of the 889 patients, on whom data is available, are male, with 16% below 18 years of age, according to the CDC

** Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping

** Patients have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as nausea or diarrhea, according to the CDC

** Washington governor Jay Inslee last week urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products and said more stringent rules could follow

** Massachusetts has imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, including those used for marijuana, which is legal in the state

** Several vape shop owners have sued Massachusetts, asking the court to deem the ban “unconstitutional.”

** New York state, Michigan and Rhode Island have all banned the sale of flavored vaping products