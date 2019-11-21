Factbox: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 47

(Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday confirmed 47 deaths and 2,290 confirmed and probable illnesses associated with vaping in the United States.

As of Nov. 20, deaths have been reported from 25 states and among ages 17-75 years, according to CDC data.

The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” among people with the vaping-associated lung injury known as EVALI.

The agency has urged people not to use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, saying the high-inducing component may have a role in causing the illness.

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** States that have reported deaths, according to the CDC: Alabama, California (4), Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia (3), Illinois (5), Indiana (4), Kansas (2), Louisiana, Massachusetts (3), Michigan, Minnesota (3), Mississippi, Missouri (2), Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York (2), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania, Tennessee (2), Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

** 68% of the 1,905 patients on whom data is available, are male, with 77% under 35 years (age data available for 1,906 patients), according to the CDC.

** Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.

** The CDC said new analysis of fluid samples collected from the lungs of patients with EVALI identified vitamin E acetate — an additive in some THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

** Vitamin E acetate was found in all CDC lab tests of fluid samples from 29 patients from 10 states.

** On Nov. 20, a White House spokesman said U.S. President Donald Trump will host a meeting on vaping on Friday with groups, including industry and public health representatives, as his administration considers calls to tighten e-cigarette regulations.

** Patients have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, nausea or diarrhea, according to the CDC.

** Kroger Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc have said they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores.

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States.