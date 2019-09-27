U.S. CDC recommends against using vapes with marijuana ingredient

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vaping product in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - People should stop using e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), U.S. public health officials recommended on Friday as investigation on outbreak of lung illness linked to vaping deepens.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously warned on vaping, but its latest recommendation focused on THC products after nationwide data pointed to a large number of cases related to the use of the high-inducing component of marijuana.

The CDC and state health officials, along with other health agencies, are investigating 805 confirmed and probable cases and 12 deaths so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, as of the latest update on Thursday.

However, the CDC has still not identified any specific product or compound, including THC or Vitamin E acetate, that is linked to all cases of the illness.

The U.S. House of Representatives began public hearings on vaping this week, while Massachusetts imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products.