Michigan judge blocks flavored vape ban

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Tuesday blocked the state’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes about two weeks after it took effect, a victory for retailers who are challenging the ban in court.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had ordered the ban in September, declaring that teenagers’ use of e-cigarettes, known as vaping, was a public health emergency.

Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens of the Michigan Court of Common Claims said that vaping was a public health concern, but agreed with the retailers that there was likely no basis for the governor to use her emergency powers.

The ruling is a preliminary injunction, meaning it will remain in effect while the retailers and the state continue to litigate the dispute.

Whitmer’s office had no immediate comment.

Michigan is one of several states, including New York and Rhode Island, that have moved to restrict sales of flavored e-cigarettes on the grounds that they pose a health risk to teenagers.