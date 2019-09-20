Health News
U.S. Senators urge FDA to ban e-cigarettes immediately

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abisi/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Friday urged the Food and Drug Administration to immediately remove all pod- and cartridge based e-cigarettes from the market until it can be proven the products are safe.

In a letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, Senators Dick Durbin, Lisa Murkowski, Jeff Merkley and Richard Blumenthal cited recent reports of 530 cases of vaping-related lung disease, as well as eight deaths, in asking for the ban.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Chris Reese

