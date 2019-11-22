Health News
November 22, 2019 / 7:20 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Trump says his administration will determine an age for e-cigarette buys

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vaping product in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would come up with an age for e-cigarette purchases.

Trump, who made the comments during a listening session at the White House, has previously said his administration would raise the age to buy such products to 21.

The Trump administration said in September it would unveil a sweeping ban on most e-cigarette and vaping flavors, but U.S. media has reported he had backed off the plan.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

