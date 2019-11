FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host a meeting on vaping at the White House on Friday with a range of groups, including industry and public health representatives, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The policy making process is not stalled,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.