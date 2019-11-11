Business News
Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before their departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry officials as well as medical and political officials to discuss vaping and e-cigarettes.

“Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” he said on Twitter.

Trump did not give a time for the meeting.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

