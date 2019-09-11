Trump: we have to do something about vaping

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters the United States has a problem with vaping, and must do something about it, as he met with government officials at the White House about the emerging health concerns around electronic cigarettes.

U.S. public health officials are investigating 450 cases of vaping-related lung illness across 33 states and one U.S. territory. The nationwide investigation led by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not linked the illnesses to any specific e-cigarette product.