Finnair cancels more flights as coronavirus restrictions bite

(Reuters) - Finnair (FIA1S.HE) is cancelling flights to Hong Kong, Madrid, Barcelona and the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from March 16-17 due to new restrictions, it said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Finnair also canceled flights to Denmark and Norway during March 17-31, to Russia during March 16-31, to Poland during March 15-31 and to Prague during March 16-31.

Shares in Finnair have dropped 40% so far this year. The Finnish flag carrier has been more exposed to the fallout from the virus than many of its European peers due to its strong focus on Asian traffic.