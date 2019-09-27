Factbox: 10 facts on abortion as Mexico and Australia lift bans

MEXICO CITY (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women’s rights activists celebrated on Wednesday as Mexico’s Oaxaca state made it legal to terminate a pregnancy in the first 12 weeks, while Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, allowed terminations for women up to 22 weeks pregnant.

Here are 10 facts about abortion laws worldwide:

Sources: Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters, World Health Organization, Center for Reproductive Rights, Amnesty International.