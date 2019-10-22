Factbox: 10 facts on abortion as Northern Ireland lifts restrictions

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Northern Ireland legalized abortion and same-sex marriage at midnight on Monday when a July vote came into effect.
The British province was the only remaining part of the United Kingdom to uphold bans on same-sex marriage and abortion except where a mother’s life is at risk.
Here are 10 facts about abortion laws worldwide:
Sources: Thomson Reuters Foundation, Reuters, World Health Organization, Center for Reproductive Rights, Amnesty International.
