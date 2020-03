Commuters walk through Canary Wharf, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world and as European stocks plunge into bear market territory, in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 319 from 273, the health ministry said on Monday.

So far in Britain, three people who contracted the virus have died, the health ministry said.