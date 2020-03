FILE PHOTO: An airplane prepares to land at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Airlines will lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

IATA on Feb. 20 estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3 billion in revenue.