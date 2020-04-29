BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LONDON (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) is donating 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx (FDX.N) and Alaska Airlines [ALKAIR.UL] to help with the distribution of personal protective equipment in the battle against the new coronavirus.

The jet fuel will be supplied from BP’s refinery in Whiting, Indiana and the Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington, BP said in a statement.

It will be delivered to Chicago O’Hare and Seattle-Tacoma International airports.

The donation, equivalent to around 9,000 tonnes of jet fuel, is worth roughly $1.5 million, according to Reuters calculations.

It comes at a time when traders are struggling to store huge excess quantities of aviation fuels with global flights dropping sharply in response to coronavirus-linked travel restrictions.

BP is providing free fuel to emergency workers in several countries including Britain, Spain and Turkey.

