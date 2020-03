FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the Brazil-USA Business Relations Seminar, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro returned this week from a visit to the United States where he met with Donald Trump.