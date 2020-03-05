UK will announce publicly move to next phase of coronavirus battle plan: PM's spokesman

Workers, some wearing protective face masks, cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will announce publicly any move to the second phase of its battle plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Earlier, England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, said Britain was now mainly in the “delay” phase, when new measures will be considered to try to reduce the spread of the outbreak, adding that the government’s four-stage plan would be implemented gradually rather than in a step-by-step way.