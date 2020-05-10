UK retailers says bailout funds not sufficient to stop 'imminent collapse': FT

FILE PHOTO: A deserted Brent Cross shopping centre is seen in London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) - British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the "imminent collapse of many businesses", the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2YO7Liv on Sunday.

British Retail Consortium wrote a letter to finance minister Rishi Sunak and small business minister Paul Scully and said the crisis “facing parts of the retail sector . . . must be addressed urgently ahead of the June quarter [rent] day”, the newspaper said.

The letter was also signed by the British Property Federation and Revo, the newspaper added.