Japan identifies 15 coronavirus clusters

Women, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are pictured on an almost empty street in the Dotonbori amusement district of Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s health ministry said it has identified 15 clusters of coronavirus infections around the country.

The biggest cluster was in the Osaka area, with more than 50 infections centered around a music venue, according to a document on the ministry’s website. It was initially reported by Kyodo news.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Aichi and Wakayama and the city of Tokyo each had clusters of more than 10 people.