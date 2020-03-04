Traveler placed in coronavirus quarantine in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man traveling through Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has been put in quarantine in a portable room on a fire department parking lot after testing positive for the new coronavirus, a local official said.

The municipality of Haarlemmermeer, where Schiphol is located just outside of the Dutch capital, set up six of the rooms last week as the virus began to spread across Europe.

“It’s a sort of portable container-like room with a door, window, toilet and shower,” a spokeswoman for Haarlemmermeer, Petra Faber, said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands has confirmed 38 cases of COVID-19 since a first infection was reported there on Feb. 27.

“This man tested positive for the coronavirus and cannot continue traveling and cannot go to a hotel, so had to be sheltered elsewhere,” Faber said.

“This really is intended to bridge the period until another location can be found,” she added. The patient is being provided with food, but is supposed to “remain in isolation, in quarantine,” she said.