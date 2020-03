FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as he walks at the Grand Souq in old Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates discovered late on Friday 15 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry announced in a statement.

The statement added the total number of cases in UAE now stands at 45 cases, and two more cases have been cured which brings the total number of cured people to seven.