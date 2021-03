FILE PHOTO: A staff member works in the COVID Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the private Polyclinique Saint Jean in Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The coming month will be “infernal” for the French hospital system due to the third wave of the COVID-19 disease, Jean-Francois Timsit, head of the intensive care unit (ICU) at a Paris hospital, told France Inter radio on Wednesday.