GE to suspend 50% of U.S. engine assembly, component manufacturing ops staff

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said of Thursday it would temporarily lay off about half of its workers in U.S. engine assembly and component manufacturing operations.

The aviation unit, which makes engines for Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA) aircraft, announced last month that it would cut 10% of its workforce in the United States, representing about 2,600 employees.

The unit employed about 52,000 people globally as of 2019.