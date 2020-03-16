Germany to counter coronavirus impact 'with full force': Scholz in letter

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will counter the social and economic impact of the coronavirus crisis “with full force”, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told lawmakers in a letter on Monday, without putting a figure on the promised fiscal push.

Berlin is planning numerous measures to strengthen the health care system, shield companies and secure jobs and this will impact the federal government’s budget plans from 2021-24, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

“The funds needed for this will be provided additionally,” Scholz added.