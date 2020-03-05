Exclusive: HSBC has confirmed coronavirus case in China - memo

LONDON (Reuters) - An HSBC employee in China has contracted the coronavirus, the bank’s interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn told employees in an internal memo seen by Reuters, following news earlier on Thursday that the bank also had a case in London.

Quinn has set up a senior team of business continuity and medical experts to brief him and other senior executives on the virus and its impact, he said in the memo.

A spokeswoman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

The bank earlier on Thursday sent home over 100 staff in London after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus.