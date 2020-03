FILE PHOTO: A clean worker wearing a face mask drives past a closed IKEA store, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON (Reuters) - IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture brand, is reopening nine of its stores in China this weekend, a company spokeswoman said.

Last weekend, IKEA reopened five of its stores in China, having closed all 30 in the country in January due to the coronavirus outbreak.