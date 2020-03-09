Italian daily coronavirus deaths rise 26.5% to 463

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 97 to 463, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, a slower rate of increase than registered the day before.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, rose 24% to 9,172, the largest daily increase in terms of absolute numbers since the contagion first came to light on Feb. 21.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 724 had fully recovered, compared to 622 the day before. Some 733 people were in intensive care against a previous 650.