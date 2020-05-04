Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference where he announces an extension of the nation's state of emergency amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked experts to come up with a road map for restarting the economy under new lifestyle guidelines within two weeks, he said on Monday, after Japan extended its state of emergency.

Abe also told a news conference that a clinical trial of the drug Avigan was proceeding smoothly and that an application for the use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 was filed in Japan on Monday.