FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will consider issuing deficit-covering bonds to fund a massive stimulus package, to be decided next week, to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the government would make use of crisis credit lines to support airlines hit hard by the pandemic.