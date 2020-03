FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Naruhito poses for a photo at their residence in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2020, ahead of the Emperor's 60th birthday on February 23, in this handout photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Picture taken February 12, 2020. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Emperor may postpone a state visit to Britain scheduled for early this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo newswire reported citing unidentified sources.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in January accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020. It would be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.