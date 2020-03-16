Japan to advise people to avoid travel to much of Europe: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to widen travel warnings to much of Europe urging people avoid trips there as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, public broadcaster NHK said.

Japan will widen a level three advisory, which already applies to much Italy, to surrounding areas in Europe, NHK reported. That notice urges people to avoid all travel and asks Japanese resident there to prepare for possible evacuation.

Other European nations including Germany, France and Norway, although not including Britain, will be subject to a level two advisory, which asks people to avoid non-essential travel, NHK said.