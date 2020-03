FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan does not expect to receive a cancellation notice from the International Olympic Committee, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday, after the topics of postponement or cancellation of the Games did not come up at the latest meeting of the panel’s executive board.