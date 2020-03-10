Japan
March 10, 2020 / 1:23 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Japan not yet considering extra budget to respond to coronavirus: Aso

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The economic fallout in Japan from the global coronavirus outbreak is not akin to a Lehman-like crisis, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, adding that it was not yet time to

compile a supplementary budget.

"Nervous moves are continuing in the currency and stock markets," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, as the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 fell nearly 2% and the dollar =JPY hovered above 103 yen.

The government is due to announce a second package of steps to cope with the spread of the epidemic on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below