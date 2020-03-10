Japan to unveil package vs new virus, not yet considering extra budget

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will unveil on Tuesday a second package of steps to cope with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, with a focus on financial support for small businesses, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

The government will tap the remainder of this fiscal year’s budget reserve, worth some 270 billion yen ($2.62 billion), to finance the package. Aso shrugged off the need to compile a bigger extra budget, saying that the fallout in Japan from the global coronavirus outbreak is not akin to a Lehman Brothers-like crisis.

“We need to ascertain the current situation first. At this stage there’s no saying” whether the government needs an extra budget, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Subsidies to parents who must take leave because of closed schools and beefing up medical facilities will be among the other steps featuring in the package.

“Financing will focus on small and tiny businesses who face the need of financing over the next two to three weeks,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The financial watchdog has urged credit associations and regional banks to conduct hearings with small businesses about their financial situation, he added.

More than 111,600 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,800 have died, as the outbreak caused more global economic disruption, undermining Japan’s export-led economy teetering on the edge of a recession.

The spread of the coronavirus epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets by investors and a scramble into assets such as the yen, which are perceived to be safer havens during times of financial distress.