Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' after return from hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump emerged on Monday from four days in a U.S. military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 with a video message to Americans to “get out there” and not be afraid of coronavirus.

Though his doctors said he still was not “out of the woods,” Trump appeared maskless and defiant in a video released shortly after he returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said. “We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. ... Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful.”