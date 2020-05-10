U.S. CDC reports 1,300,696 coronavirus cases, 78,771 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,300,696 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,660 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,737 to 78,771.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 9, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2YZZFUn)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.