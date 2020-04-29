New York governor takes aim at Florida Senator Scott over bailout comments

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized Florida Senator Rick Scott for asking why the federal government should provide funding to states facing budget shortfalls, noting that New York puts more into the federal coffers every year than it gets back.

“Who is we and who is them?” Cuomo asked rhetorically at a daily briefing, referring to Scott’s comments on Monday lamenting the idea that “we’re supposed to go bail them out”. “New York state bails them out every year.”