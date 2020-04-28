New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Center wait in line for lunch outside of the hospital as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The number of people admitted to a hospital in New York for the novel coronavirus dropped to its lowest daily level in more than a month, the latest sign the crisis is subsiding in the hardest-hit state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo also told a daily news conference that regions of his state that want to reopen would need to have hospital capacity below 70 percent and a transmission rate below 1.1, the threshold beyond which the virus tends to spread rapidly.