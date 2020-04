FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks inside the U.S. Capitol after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.

“There will not be a bill” without such aid, Pelosi said during a press conference. While she did not assign a specific cost for this next bill she said it will be “expensive.”