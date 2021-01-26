U.S. vaccine distribution to states expected to tick up 16% next week - Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to increase state allocations of COVID-19 vaccines to about 10 million next week, up 16% from 8.6 million doses per week currently, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

While the increase, expected to be announced to governors in a call later on Tuesday, will help alleviate ongoing shortages it will not be enough to fully alleviate ongoing supply problems facing localities, the Post said.