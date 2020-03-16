World Health Organization says 'test, test, test' for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH/LAUSANNE (Reuters) - The World Health Organization called on all countries on Monday to ramp up their testing programmes as the best way to slow the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a simple message to all countries - test, test, test,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

Without testing, cases could not be isolated and the chain of infection would not be broken, he added.