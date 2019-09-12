Israel's Healthy.io raises $60 million, gets FDA ok for urine test

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Healthy.io said on Thursday it raised $60 million in funding and received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its smartphone-based urine albumin test to aid in diagnosing chronic kidney disease.

The funding round was led by Corner Ventures with

participation by Joy Capital Ventures and previous investors Ansonia Holdings, Aleph and Samsung NEXT. The company has raised $95 million to date.

The funds will be used to accelerate Healthy.io’s global expansion and product development.

“The smartphone has the potential to be the great equalizer of healthcare,” said Yonatan Adiri, founder and CEO of Healthy.io.

This is the company’s second FDA clearance. Last year it received clearance for its at-home, smartphone-based urinalysis test kit and now has a partnership with Boots UK, placing its test kits in hundreds of pharmacies.