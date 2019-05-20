Israel's MyHeritage expands DNA testing to health

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s MyHeritage, a service for family history and DNA testing, said on Monday it was launching a test that provides comprehensive health reports to consumers.

Like MyHeritage’s at-home DNA ancestry test, the new product provides a percentage breakdown of ethnic origins and matching to relatives through shared DNA while also showing users their risk of developing or carrying genetic conditions, the company said.

These include conditions where specific genes contribute to the risk of hereditary breast cancer and late-onset Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s; conditions associated with multiple genes, such as heart disease; and carrier status reports on conditions that can be passed down from a couple to their children.

MyHeritage has 103 million registered users.