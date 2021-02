FILE PHOTO: The logo for WageWorks are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it had charged a former chief executive and a former chief financial officer of WageWorks Inc with making false and misleading statements and omissions.

HealthEquity acquired WageWorks in 2019.