FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December 23, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a videoconference of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday, Chinese state telelvision reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a global coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said earlier on Wednesday.