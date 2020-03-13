IMF advises staff to work from home after coronavirus case at headquarters

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday advised all staff at its Washington, D.C., headquarters to work from home until further notice after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, an IMF spokesman said.

The fund said it also has suspended all mission travel to European countries designated as Level 3 community spread areas by the Centers for Disease Control, but it “remains fully operational and stands ready to serve its members.”