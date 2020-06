FILE PHOTO: Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto speaks during a news conference in a hotel in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will guarantee health safety when reopening the country to foreign tourists next month after the coronavirus contagion prompted a three-month closure, industry and tourism minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

“This will be our strength,” she told Telecinco TV station.