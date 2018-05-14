FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 12:26 AM / in 2 hours

Australia's Healthscope gets $3.3 billion bid from Brookfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd (HSO.AX) on Monday said it received a A$4.35 billion ($3.3 billion) proposal from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), $180 million more than a private equity firm offered it in April.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for a Heathscope hospital is seen in central Melbourne July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/File Photo

The A$2.50 per share offer is at a 1.2 percent premium to Healthscope’s last close on Friday, and a 23.2 percent premium to its closing price before it received the $3.1 billion offer from BGH Capital and its consortium partners last month.

Brookfield plans to let existing Healthscope shareholders invest alongside it in a privatized Healthscope, potentially giving them a “significant minority position” in the company, Healthscope said in a statement.

    The Healthscope board is continuing its assessment of the BGH-consortium proposal and has now started an assessment of the Brookfield proposal, it said.

    Last week, Canadian landlord NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO) announced a $312 million strategic investment in Healthscope, acquiring 10 percent of the company as part of a plan to buy its real estate.

    ($1 = 1.3247 Australian dollars)

    Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

