Australia's Healthscope gets sweetened $3.3 billion offer from Brookfield

(Reuters) - Australia’s Healthscope Ltd (HSO.AX) said on Monday it had received a revised takeover proposal from Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd that valued the hospital operator at A$4.5 billion ($3.3 billion)

Melbourne-based Healthscope said it had given Brookfield exclusive access to due diligence for a limited period to facilitate a binding offer.

Healthscope added it would not give due diligence access to Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and its partners as their A$4.1 billion proposal was significantly less attractive than the Brookfield offer.

“We consider the Brookfield proposal to be attractive for shareholders and provides enhanced certainty,” Healthscope Chairman Paula Dwyer said in a statement.

The offer which values Healthscope at A$2.585 per share is slightly higher than Brookfield’s earlier offer of A$2.50 per share, and is 9.5 percent more than the offer made by BGH Capital and its partners.

Healthscope is seen by investors as a long-term bet on Australia’s aging population, even though its recent results have been disappointing.

It reported in August that its annual operating profit had halved and outlined plans to spin off, sell and lease back some of its hospital real estate.